Salman Khan's 'love' watches 'Selfish' song from 'Race 3'—Guess who?

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's all gung-ho about his upcoming venture 'Race 3'. The film is touted to be a glamourous thriller with high octane action sequences giving the viewer several wow moments. Sallu Bhai, this time has written the lyrics of a song titled 'Selfish' and it was unveiled a few days back.

Now, Salman took to his Twitter recently and shared a picture with a rather tricky caption. It read: “OMG! MyLove watching the song #selfish... haaahaa”. And guess what, it happens to be his lovable pet watching the song. Awwdorable, right?

'Selfish' song features Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah. The picturisation is mind-blowing and will make you go wow! 'Selfish' song has been sung by Atif Aslam and Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur. It has a smooth tone to it and will take you in a different zone altogether.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem playing pivotal parts. It has been helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacqueline have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

'Race 3' will be hitting the theatres on June 15, 2018—Salman's, big gift to fans on Eid!