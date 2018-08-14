हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan's Loveratri lead pair Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain's fined by cops

Aayush and Warina, who kickstarted the first leg of promotion of 'Loveratri', were fined by the Gujarat traffic police for flouting rules. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The first leg of promotion of Salman Khan's production 'Loveratri' which took place only recently, did not go well with the Gujarat Police. According to a report published by TOI, 'Loveratri' lead actor Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain were apparently fined by the cops for riding a bike on the streets of Vadodara. 

As part of the promotion, the duo even interacted with their fans and clicked photos with them. However, since it was all a part of a promotion for their upcoming film, they were not wearing helmets while riding a bike on the street. Soon photos of them were shared by their fans on the internet after which several users pointed out of the actors breaking the traffic rule.

Apparently, somebody alerted the traffic police following which they reached the hotel where Aayush and Warina were staying and issued them momos. Both Aayush and Warina were charged Rs 100 respectively, TOI report claimed.  

It is to be noted that a major part of 'Loveratri' was shot in Vadodara, Gujarat. The film marks both Aayush and Warina's Bollywood debut. Aayush Sharma is Salman's sister Arpita's husband. Warina has tried her hands in modelling industry and has also featured in several commercials before she was chosen as the lead actress for the film. Her Instagram profile mentions that she has also trained at New York Film Academy.

Actors Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor also feature in pivotal roles in the film. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, 'Loveratri' is all set to release on October 5. 

 

