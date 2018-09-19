हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Loveyatri

Salman Khan's 'Loveratri' to be called 'LoveYatri' after protests—View new poster

Salman Khan shared the new poster of the film, along with the new title on Twitter. 

Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Loveratri&#039; to be called &#039;LoveYatri&#039; after protests—View new poster
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Salman Khan's upcoming production, 'Loveratri' ran into trouble owing to its title which had hurt Hindu sentiments. The film launches Salman Khan's brother in law, Aayush Sharma in Bollywood and also marks the debut of the beautiful Warina Hussain. The makers have now changed the title of the film to 'LoveYatri' and looks like the same has been done to ensure there are no more protests.

Salman Khan shared the new poster of the film, along with the new title on Twitter. He wrote, “This is not a spelling mistake... #loveyatri #lovetakesover...”

On September 12, news agency ANI had tweeted, “ Bihar's Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production 'Loveratri' alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments."

According to PTI, the complainant alleged that the movie hurts Hindu sentiments by deriding the festival of Navratri. The complaint filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha and was heard by sub-divisional judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar today.

Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, 'LoveYatri' is helmed by Abhiraj Minawala.

For the unversed, Aayush is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan. Aayush and Arpita got married on November 18, 2014, in an extravagant ceremony at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The two are blessed with a son who they have named Ahil.

Interestingly, Salman’s parents – Salim and Salma – celebrate their wedding anniversary on the aforementioned date.

Aayush is the son of politician Anil Sharma, who contested the Himachal assembly election last year from Mandi with a BJP ticket.

Well, this isn't the first time that a film's title has been changed to ensure that it doesn't hurt a community's sentiments. Who can forget the massive protests that Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's 'Padmaavat' had faced. The film was initially called 'Padmavati' but after protests from a community, its titled was changed to 'Padmaavat'.

Tags:
LoveyatriloveratriSalman KhanAayush Sharmawarina hussain

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close