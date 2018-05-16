Salman Khan's Race 3: A larger than life experience - Trailer garners over 5.5 million views; watch if you missed it

Mumbai: The third instalment of Race franchise is going to be bigger, better and deadlier. Starring Salman Khan, the film will release in 2D and 3D on Eid this year and the trailer has given us glimpses into the glamorous world of Race. And with Salman on board, you can expect something more than what has been delivered so far!

The trailer of Race 3 was launched on Tuesday amid much anticipation and enthusiasm. The main cast of the film was at the launch event and the trailer turned out to be a perfect treat for moviegoers who live high-octane stunts and action sequences.

In case you missed watching the trailer, check it out here:

Salman, who has been visibly thrilled about being associated with the Race family, wanted the trailer to leave viewers speechless. And the trailer has done that already! It has been trending on YouTube and people are going gaga over it.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernadez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by producer Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid.