Salman Khan's Race 3 ropes in Saqib Saleem

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will be seen in Race 3 and it is going to be a starry ensemble affair. The glamourous star cast includes Jacqueline Fernandes, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Sallu Bhai of course.

Now, according to Dnaindia.com, it has been revealed that talented star Saqib Saleem has joined the team. The report quotes producer Ramesh Taurani as confirming, “Yes, we have signed Saqib and he will also be playing an important character in the film. It’s difficult to say who is paired opposite whom in the film, because like all other Race films, this too will have twists and turns. But we felt that Saqib will completely suit the character.”

The shoot will kickstart in November this year reportedly. The Race franchise has been a super hit with both the parts minting huge moolah at the Box Office. This time Saif Ali Khan has been replaced by Salman in the lead role.