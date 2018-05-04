Salman Khan's 'Race 3' trailer—Here's what you should know

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Race 3', the third instalment of the blockbuster 'Race' series. The edgy and glamorous thriller actioner is being helmed by ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza.

'Race 3' cast and crew were camping in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh to complete the last schedule of the movie and the pictures fluttered all over the social media. Now, there is enough buzz around the much-awaited trailer of 'Race 3' which will have Salman majorly in it, as per reports.

According to Dnaindia.com, the trailer is likely to feature Salman dominantly and the makers are planning to use all the impressive stuff in it. There will be mind-blowing action stunt scenes, cars flying etc to keep the viewers hooked in the trailer.

Saif Ali Khan had played the lead role in previous 'Race' films but this time Salman has stepped into his shoes and it will be interesting to see how different his character portrayal will be. Salman and Jacky have done 'Kick' together and 'Race 3' will be their second outing.

The film has been produced by Tips Films and has an ensemble star cast. Besides Salman anchoring the ship, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem.

'Race 3' will hit the screens on Eid this June.