Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer tops the trending list on YouTube - Watch

Mumbai: Salman Khan unveiled the trailer of his much-awaited film Race 3 on YouTube on May 15. The trailer which has garnered over 17 million views has been trending at the number 1 position on the video-sharing site.

The trailer on Facebook has garnered as many views. The total number of views has now crossed the 35 million mark.

The trailer has garnered mixed reactions. On the one hand, there are ardent fans of Salman who are heaping praises on the trailer, there are others, who have poked fun at it by coming up with hilarious memes on social media.

The film helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has attracted sharp criticism from many who expected the third instalment of the Race franchise to be better. However, the film's trailer hasn't been able to impress those who hoped to see something intriguing without having to defy logic.

Soon after the trailer was out on Tuesday, hilarious memes started flooding Twitter.

But Salman fans were quick to retaliate with equal strength.

Also starring Jacqueline Fernadez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and last but not the least Anil Kapoor, Race 3 is being helmed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Remo has been roped in by producer Ramesh Taurani for the first time to direct an instalment of the Race franchise. The first two instalments – Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas – Mustan. Moreover, the film marks Salman’s first association with the Race franchise. The first two chapters had Saif Ali Khan on board.

Race 3 will bring super-hit Kick Jodi Salman and Jacqueline together for the second time. Interestingly, Jacqueline has been a part of the first two instalments too.

The third instalment of the super-hit franchise will release on June 15 on the festive occasion of Eid.