Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Romanian friend Iulia Vantur all set to make her Bollywood debut - Deets inside

Iulia is already a part of Bollywood as a singer.  

Pic courtesy: @vanturiulia

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur has bagged a role in a Bollywood film. 

According to Mumbai Mirror, Iulia will play a Krishna devotee in her debut film directed by Prem Soni, a filmmaker who had helmed Preity Zinta's Ishkq in Paris and Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Main Aur Mrs Khanna.

Iulia, who hails from Romania has been seen with Salman on a number of occasions. She shares a very close bond with his family members too. She is linked to Salman and the two are believed to be in love. But both Salman and Iulia have categorically denied being in a relationship.

Iulia is already a part of Bollywood as a singer. She has sing Party Chale On and Selfish for Salman starrer Race 3. She also launched her duet song Harjai earlier this year with TV presenter and actor Maniesh Paul.
Salman had shared the link to her new Hindi single on Twitter and wished her for the same.

Iulia had also performed with Bobby Deol at the International Indian Film Festival which was held in Thailand recently.

Here's wishing her all the very best for her debut film.

Salman KhanIulia VanturBollywood debutSalman Khan girlfriendRomaniaKrishna devotee

