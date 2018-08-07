हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan's sharp reply to Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: 'It's ok if she doesn't want to want to work with Salman'

Following Priyanka's exit from 'Bharat', rumours mills were abuzz with Salman being furious with Priyanka's sudden exit from the film.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Salman Khan 'Bharat' had become one of the most talked about Bollywood projects after Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from the film and informing director Ali Abbas Zafar in the 'Nick of time'. 

Following Priyanka's exit from the film, rumours mills were abuzz with Salman being furious with Priyanka's sudden exit from the film and even vowing to never work with her again in the future. 

In a media interaction during the trailer launch of his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma's film 'Loveratri', the 52-year-old spoke at length about it.

"I am really happy for her. Had we known earlier that she has signed a big film in Hollywood, we would have never stopped her. My shooting had begun. We got to know about her decision of leaving the film at the end moment- just 10 days before her schedule," Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Priyanka had come home and I told her, it's okay if you don't want to do it. At that time, we were given some other reason. Whatever may be the reason - be it marriage or picture or her not being willing to work in India or with me, it's her reason and we are really supportive about her doing good work. If she does not want to work with Salman Khan, it's okay; she's working with a big hero in Hollywood," the superstar quoted.

In the meantime, Salman used the opportunity to thank Katrina Kaif for coming on board for 'Bharat' at the end moment.

"So, when Priyanka said it’s not working out because of whatever reason she gave us, we wished her good luck. And then, we went for Katrina. She is already doing ‘Zero’ with Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Aamir Khan and another film with Yash Raj Films. With all these films, she said yes to ‘Bharat’, because of which we are very grateful to her. She is extremely hard working,” he concluded.

On a related note, PeeCee exited ‘Bharat’ after she reportedly got engaged to rumoured boyfriend, Nick Jonas. A few days after walking out of the film, it was announced that she will star opposite Chris Pratt in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the flick is slated to hit theatres on June 5, next year.

