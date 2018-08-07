हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's Sultan to release in over 11,000 screens in China, to lock horns with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible - Fallout

'Sultan' will see a tough competition with Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', the sixth installment in 'Mission Impossible' franchise, which is also releasing in China on the same date.

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: After delivering a thunderous Box Office performance in India, Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Sultan' is en route China. The sports drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is scheduled to release on August 31.

'Sultan' will be the sixth Indian film to release in China after 'Secret Superstar', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Hindi Medium' 'Baahubali 2' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. Interestingly, this will be Salman's second film to head to China. It is to be noted that 'Sultan' is the first Indian film in China to win the Jackie Chan award at the Shanghai International Film Festival 2017. 

Sharing the details along with the Chinese poster of the film, noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film is set to release in China on August 31 at more than 11,000 screens with more than 40,000 shows every day. The film release with the original title, 'Sultan'. 

He tweeted: "#Sultan releases in China on 31 Aug 2018... Some info...
* Will release in over 11,000 screens.
* Targeting around 40,000 shows every day.
* The film will release with the same title: #Sultan.
Here are three new posters for the local audiences in China:."

China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films after the spectacular success of Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and Irrfan Khan's 'Hindi Medium'. Interestingly, 'Sultan' bagged the award for 'Best Action Film' at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival last year in June.

Released in 2016, 'Sultan' made a net collection of over Rs 320 crore in the country and became the fifth-highest grossing Indian film ever at the time. The film's final worldwide gross is Rs 589.25 crore.

The film focuses on Sultan Ali Khan, played by Salman, a Haryana based wrestler, who gives up sports after his successful career creates a rift in his personal life. Years later, he sets out to revive his career as he needs the prize money and wants to regain his lost respect. The sports-drama also featured Amit Sadh and Randeep Hooda in key roles. 

After 'Sultan', Rajkumar Hirani's recent release 'Sanju' starring happens to be the next big Bollywood release in China this year. Recent reports claimed that the Fox Star Studios is planning to release 'Sanju' in other Asian countries, including China. The biographical drama based on the controversial life of actor Sanjay Dutt has collected over Rs 300 crore in India. Apart from 'Sanju', Fox Star is also planning to release 'Jolly LLB 2', which had Akshay Kumar in the lead role, in China.

