Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' actress Zhu Zhu got THIS special present from the Khan of all seasons! Guess what?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Sultan' Salman Khan is known for gifting cool presents to the people he gels well with. The latest one to join his club of buddies is the Chinese actress working with him in 'Tubelight'. Yes! Zhu Zhu has apparently got a special gift from the Khan of all seasons.

One of the fan clubs of the actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful image of lord Ganesha with a caption that read: “From the khan of khans”.

Salman reportedly gifted Zhu Zhu a gorgeous lord Ganesha idol. How thoughtful of him, as Ganpati is the lord of new beginnings—what better than the divine power to help Zhu Zhu build a strong impression in the Hindi film industry with her debut.

'Tubelight' is helmed by Kabir Khan and will have a special cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.