Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' BEATS 'Baahubali 2' ahead of its release! Here's how

Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming venture 'Tubelight' is high on the buzz word and why not. After all, Bhaijaan is ready to make the most during Eid 2017. The film which is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war has Salman playing Laxman Singh Bisht whereas brother Sohail Khan will be seen as Bharat Singh Bisht.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 12:42
New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's upcoming venture 'Tubelight' is high on the buzz word and why not. After all, Bhaijaan is ready to make the most during Eid 2017. The film which is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war has Salman playing Laxman Singh Bisht whereas brother Sohail Khan will be seen as Bharat Singh Bisht.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will be making her big screen debut in the film.
Chinese actress Zhu Zhu will be making her big screen debut in the film. Now, much ahead of its release, the film has already beaten S S Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Baahubali 2'. how? Well, according to noted trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Tubelight' is eying as many as 10, 000 screens worldwide where as the former Prabhas starrer was released in 9000 screens worldwide.

Isn't the number getting bigger and better already for this Salman outing? The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and is releasing on June 23, 2017. 

