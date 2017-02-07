close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Salman Khan's 'Tubelight': Kabir Khan wraps up shoot

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 12:04
Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Tubelight&#039;: Kabir Khan wraps up shoot

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan took to Twitter on Monday to tell his fans that the shoot of his upcoming flick 'Tubelight' has culminated. The 'Phantom' director also shared a picture on the social media where he can be seen sharing the frame with the crew of the Salman Khan starrer.

"It's a WRAP!! My team that makes my films happen... Karishma, Baloo, Prarthana, Prachi, Moin, Archit, Manish, Zoya, Krish, Rahul, Ram, Ali #tubelight #eid2017," he captioned the image on Instagram.

This is the third time Kabir has joined forces with the 51-year-old actor. Earlier, they took the Box Office by storm with 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.

Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.

The film is slated to release on July 26.

First Published: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 10:38

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.