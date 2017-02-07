Salman Khan's 'Tubelight': Kabir Khan wraps up shoot
New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan took to Twitter on Monday to tell his fans that the shoot of his upcoming flick 'Tubelight' has culminated. The 'Phantom' director also shared a picture on the social media where he can be seen sharing the frame with the crew of the Salman Khan starrer.
"It's a WRAP!! My team that makes my films happen... Karishma, Baloo, Prarthana, Prachi, Moin, Archit, Manish, Zoya, Krish, Rahul, Ram, Ali #tubelight #eid2017," he captioned the image on Instagram.
This is the third time Kabir has joined forces with the 51-year-old actor. Earlier, they took the Box Office by storm with 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Ek Tha Tiger'.
Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, Shatrughan Sinha, and the late Om Puri among others.
It's a Wrap for #Tubelight pic.twitter.com/kj2QjGK1ma
— Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) 6 February 2017
The film is slated to release on July 26.
