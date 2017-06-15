close
Salman Khan's 'Tubelight' not to release in Pakistan?

Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the late Om Puri besides Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:27
Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;Tubelight&#039; not to release in Pakistan?

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who recently stepped forward to endorse peace, might soon be facing a huge setback in Pakistan. Speculations are rife that his upcoming film 'Tubelight' will not be releasing in Pak on Eid this year.

According to a DNA report, originally attributed to Deccan Chronicle, two big films will release in Pakistan on Eid and local distributors there are apparently not ready to compete with a Salman Khan film. Even after two weeks, the movie is not likely to be screened in Pak theatres.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Based on 1962 Sino-Indian War, this historical war drama also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and the late Om Puri besides Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

'Tubelight' is slated to release on June 23 this year. 

TAGS

Salman KhanTubelighttubelight in pakistantubelight releaseBollywood films in PakistanKabir KhanSohail KhanShah Rukh Khan

