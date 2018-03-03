हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Salman's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' beats 'Dangal' first day collections in China

According to Chinese box office, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has beaten the first day collections of Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' in China.

IANS| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 19:41 PM IST
Comments |
Salman&#039;s &#039;Bajrangi Bhaijaan&#039; beats &#039;Dangal&#039; first day collections in China
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Beijing: Salman Khan's film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', over two years after releasing in India, got off to a flying start in China by raking in Rs 18 crore.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is about a man who reunites a Pakistani girl lost in India with his family by crossing the tense border between two hostile countries.

The movie -- Salman's first ever to release in China where Aamir Khan's entertainers are the biggest Bollywood attractions -- released here on Friday.

According to Chinese box office, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' has beaten the first day collections of Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' in China. However, it fell well short of Aamir's last release in China, 'Secret Superstar', which minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in the country.

Overall, 'Dangal' earned over Rs 1,000 crore in China and became the highest-grossing Indian movie in the Middle Kingdom where craze for Bollywood films is growing. 'Secret Superstar' collected well over Rs 750 crore here.

As of Saturday afternoon, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' had already crossed Rs 25 crore on Saturday and received a very good response.

"India has always been about style, the story reveals the human nature of the true good, the world peace. Worth promoting," Lareina Yang, a user, wrote on Chinese ticketing website Maoyan.

 

Tags:
'Bajrangi Bhaijaanaamir khan dangalChina box officeBajrangi Bhaijaan beats dangal
Next
Story

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety continues great run at box office, crosses 50 crore mark

Trending