Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza biopic on the anvil

Pic courtesy: @mirzasaniar (Instagram)

Mumbai: It's been a while we have heard about a biopic on Tennis ace Sania Mirza. And given the fact that biopics on sportspersons have drawn the audiences to the theatres, the trend is bound to continue.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Ronnie Screwvala has bought the film rights to Mirza's story. And it may soon get translated into a film.

Earlier reports suggested that Rohit Shetty may direct the film, but the same hasn't been confirmed.

Sania is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple is expecting their first child, and it will have Mirza-Malik as its surname.

The Tennis ace is a former world No. 1 in doubles, and she has six Grand Slam titles to her credit. She began playing the sport from the age of six and became a professional player in 2003. She is one of the most popular female sports personalities in the country.

Bollywood has developed a new fascination for biopics and has already narrated inspiring success stories of quite a few personalities including Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Neerja Bhanot and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita – to name a few. 

Many more biopics are in the pipeline and the list includes one on Abhinav Bindra, Saina Nehwal, Kapil Dev and PV Sindhu.

Sania MirzaSania Mirza biopicFilm on Sania MirzaSania Mirza tennisIndia Tennis PlayerShoaib Malik

