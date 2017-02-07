Sanjay Dutt biopic: Madhuri Dixit’s part wouldn’t feature in the film

Mumbai: The biopic on Sanjay Dutt directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most awaited films of the year.

The film will reportedly recreate some of the most crucial moments in his life - his stardom to drug abuse, the women in his life to his jail term for possessing an illegal weapon.

However, according to a report in MissMalini.com originally attributed to a leading daily, Madhuri Dixit’s part in his life has been removed from the film. Yes, you read that right.

For the uninitiated, Madhuri was rumoured to have dated Dutt in the 1990s. Now, according to the report, Hirani has agreed to do away with Madhuri’s portion from the biopic after being asked by her to do so.

The biopic scheduled for release sometime during Christmas this year will also feature Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.