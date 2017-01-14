close
Sanjay Dutt biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor goes on floor! Here's what the first shot was like

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 12:05
New Delhi: One of the much-talked about films starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role of none other than superstar Sanjay Dutt has gone on floors. Yes! We are referring to the yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic which is being helmed by the very talented Rajkumar Hirani.

The maverick filmmaker took to Twitter and shared the news with the fans that he has shot the first scene of the film and canning a funny sequence. He tweeted: “First shot taken now for Sanjay Dutt's biopic. Canning a very funny scene. Excitement in cast and crew.”

The film draws a lot of attention as it will have elements from Dutt's controversial life.

Are you excited to see how Ranbir manages to get into the huge starry shoes of Sanjay Dutt?

