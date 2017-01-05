Sanjay Dutt biopic: This filmmaker is NOT in favour of making it!

New Delhi: While the buzz around Sanjay Dutt biopic is getting ground day-by-day, how Ranbir Kapoor will portray the former's character on-screen attracts a lot of curiosity among fans.

The Dutt biopic will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, who is currently working on the script and getting into the nuances of the tough journey Sanju Baba lived. However, amid all this preparation for the big film, there is one director who feels the film should not be made at the first place.

Yes! 'Jazbaa' filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is of the opinion that a biopic should not be made on Sanjay Dutt's life as the actor is still around and will be working soon. PTI quotes Gupta as saying, "I don't think the biopic should be made. He is very much around and will be coming back as a hero to films. So, what is the need? He has had an interesting life and everyone knows about it."

The "Shootout at Lokhandwala" director has ruled out an appearance in the film. "There will be no character of mine in the film. I want to be the hero and not hero's friend," he said in a lighter vein.

But talking about Ranbir playing Dutt, he said, "Ranbir will look the part at a certain level. Young Sanju had so much innocence on his face, which is there on Ranbir's face. And Ranbir is one of the best actors we have today who can pull off anything."

Dutt and Gupta have collaborated on films like "Aatish", "Jung", "Khauff", "Kaante", "Zinda", "Plan", "Dus Kahaniyaan" and "Shootout at Lokhandwala".

"Once a script comes, we will work. I am dying to work with him again, we have had a fabulous association," he said.

As of now, Gupta is looking forward to the release of his film "Kaabil", starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. Produced by Rakesh Roshan, the film opens in theatres on January 25.

