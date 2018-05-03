Sanjay Dutt gets nostalgic, shares rare throwback photo with mother Nargis

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who is currently in Kyrgyzstan, shooting for his upcoming film 'Torbaaz', remembered his late mother Nargis Dutt on her 37th death anniversary and paid a tribute to her by sharing a throwback picture of her.

Sanjay shared the photo on his Instagram account captioned it, "All that I am is because of you. I miss you!" The photo seems to be a shot from the initial days of Sanjay's career when he began shooting for his debut film 'Rocky'.

Sanjay's wife Maanyata also commented on the post with a heart emoticon and wrote, "The heart...the soul.''

Check out Sanjay's post here:

On the work front, once Sanjay wraps up shooting for 'Torbaaz', he will begin shooting for 'Kalank' also starring Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He has also been roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's period film 'Panipat'. The film also features Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon and is based on the third battle of Panipat that took place in 1761.

Sanjay is also reported to have signed Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2'.

Apart from this, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju', which is a biopic on Sanjay's life is all set to hit theatres on June 29.