हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanju

Sanjay Dutt gives a big thumbs up to Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

'Sanju' follows Sanjay's life, mainly through three stages, during his drug addict phase, his many love affairs, and during the phase of his life when he went to jail under TADA case.

Sanjay Dutt gives a big thumbs up to Rajkumar Hirani&#039;s Sanju
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' has created a rage across the nation and has become the most-talked-about subject. The film has been winning immense appreciation and accolades from all over for Hirani's direction as well as Ranbir Kapoor's performance and shocking transformation as Dutt. 

The latest celebrity from the tinsel town to come forward and laud the film is none other than actor Sanjay Dutt himself, on whose life the film is based. Sanjay, who was at an event to promote his upcoming film 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' used the thumbs up gesture when asked how did he find the film. 

Earlier too, the 'Vaastav' actor had heaped heavy praises on Ranbir for his hard work and efforts he put in to step into his shoes. During an exclusive chat with Etimes, when Sanjay was asked if he would like to give any advice to Ranbir, the 58-year-old actor said, "There is no advice for Ranbir Kapoor. He is doing a fantastic job."

'Sanju' is a biographical film directed by Rajkumar Hirani and jointly produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film follows Sanjay's life, mainly through three stages, during his drug addict phase, his many love affairs, and during the phase of his life when he went to jail under TADA case.

The film, which was released across the theatres on Friday, has registered the highest opening for any film of this year, thus beating the opening day collection of Salman Khan's 'Race 3'. 

Tags:
SanjuSanjay DuttRanbir KapoorSanjay Dutt SanjuRajkumar HiraniManisha KoiralaParesh RawalDia Mirza

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close