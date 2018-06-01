हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt-Manisha Koirala starrer Prasthaanam remake go on floors on Nargis' birth anniversary

New Delhi: The Deva Katta's film, titled 'Prasthaanam' starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead role went on floors on Friday, on the birth anniversary of the 58-year-old actor. 

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared a photo from the sets of the film, writing, "Starts today... Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Satyajeet Dubey... #Prasthaanam begins filming on Nargis Dutt ji's birth anniversary... Remake of Telugu film #Prasthanam... Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, directs the Hindi film."

The film is being remade in Hindi by Katta, who had made the original. It will bring back the successful pair of Sanjay and Manisha Koirala after a gap of 10 years.

'Prasthanam' will also mark the return of the 'Khalnayak' actor to Bollywood in the capacity of a producer. His last production venture was 2011 film 'Rascals' which also starred Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut.

The original 'Prasthaanam' had created a lot of buzz in the Telugu industry and went on to become a super-hit film, winning several awards. Released in 2010, the Telugu flick was a political thriller and starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Apart from 'Prasthaanam', Sanjay will also be seen in 'Torbaaz', 'Kalank' and 'Shamshera'. He has also been roped in for Ashutosh Gowarikar period-film 'Panipat'.

