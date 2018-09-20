हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt thanks Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak

The 1991 superhit was the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year 1991 and the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the 90s decade, with a groundbreaking musical score.  

Pic courtesy: Movie still.

New Delhi: After garnering immense appreciation for his Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back to enthrall the audience with the remake of the romantic-drama titled Sadak 2.

The 1991 superhit was the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year 1991 and the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the 90s decade, with a groundbreaking musical score.

Sanju Baba took to social media to express gratitude to Bhatt for giving him Sadak and how he is proud to take the journey with him again. 

He also wished the `Aashiqui` director a Happy Birthday as he turned 70 today.

"Thank you for giving me #Sadak Bhatt Saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972," read his caption.

The announcement of the film was made earlier today by the filmmaker`s daughter Alia Bhatt, it will also be the first project of the father-daughter duo.

Along with Alia, Sadak 2 also feature Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.The flick is slated to hit theatres on March 25, 2020.The 1991 blockbuster starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Deepak Tijori, and Neelima Azeem. 

