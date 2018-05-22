Sanjay Dutt to star in 'Prasthanam' remake, film to go on floor on Nargis' birth anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has been roped in to star in Deva Katta's cult classic 'Prasthanam' for Hindi audiences. The movie will also star Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news as he tweeted, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Sanjay Dutt, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur... Sanjay Dutt Productions' new movie #Prasthaanam to start shoot on Nargis ji's birth anniversary... Remake of Telugu film #Prasthanam... Deva Katta, who directed the original movie, will also direct the Hindi film."

'Prasthanam' will also mark the return of the Khalnayak actor to Bollywood in the capacity of a producer. His last production venture was 2011 film 'Rascals' which also starred Ajay Devgn and Kangana Ranaut.

The movie will go on the floors on the birth anniversary of Sanjay's late mother Nargis, which falls on June 1.

Telugu film 'Prasthanam' was released in 2010 and was a political thriller which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Torbaaz' in Kyrgyzstan, has been roped in by director Karan Malhotra for his upcoming period film 'Shamshera'. Dutt will be pitted against actor Ranbir Kapoor in the mega action spectacle film.

He has also given his nod for Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' and Ashutosh Gowarikar 'Panipat'.