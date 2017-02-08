Sanjay Dutt wanted to play father Sunil Dutt's role in biopic starring Ranbir Kapoor?
New Delhi: Bollywood biggie Sanjay Dutt is back in news and how! Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is currently filming a biopic based on the life of Sanju baba and imagine how much interesting it will be to watch it unfold on 70mm screens.
Ranbir Kapoor is playing the titular character of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic and to perfect his look, the actor is working on his bodyweight. According to Times of India, Sanju baba was keen on playing the role of his father Sunil Dutt in the biopic.
Yes! You read that right. However, ultimately the role went to class actor Paresh Rawal. The Dutt biopic stars Anushka Sharma playing a journalist in the film besides Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in a pivotal role.
Dia Mirza will reportedly play Maanayata Dutt's role in the film.
This bipic surely looks like a must watch already!
