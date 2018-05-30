Sanjay Dutt wraps up major shooting schedule of Torbaaz

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been shooting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for last one month, has finished shooting for a major portion of the film. The film has been in the making for quite some time and is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is in an afterlife.

'Torbaaz' is directed by Girish Malik and is presented by Waves Cinemas in association with Raju Chadha. In the film, Sanjay will be seen playing the role of a former army officer who helps in rehabilitating children with cricket in Afghanistan. the film also stars Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev and Rahul Mittra in a pivotal role.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a photo from the sets of the film writing that the unit has been shooting in Kyrgyzstan in difficult locations and unpredictable weather conditions. He wrote, "Sanjay Dutt completes major schedule of #Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan… The 30-day shoot was held amidst tough weather conditions... Costars Rahul Dev, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Mittra... Directed by Girish Malik... Raju Chadha presentation."

Incidentally, 'Torbaaz' is the first Indian film to be shot in Kyrgyzstan.

Nargis, who will be making her comeback to Bollywood with his film, has been paired opposite Sanjay in the film. The 38-year-old actress will be seen as an Afghan girl, who runs an NGO, that looks after war refugee kids in the country.

Earlier, the actress shared a photo of herself with Sanjay against a snow-covered mountain. She captioned the picture as, "My life has taken me many places but i still wonder how i got here. A girl from the projects in #Queens to #Bollywood - & now this.... #kyrgyzstan with @duttsanjay #shooting - #journey #adventure #work."

Actor Rahul Dev too shared a photo of his look from the film and wrote, "On the sets of #Torbaaz in Bishkek... #actorslife #movies #filming #onset #workmode @rahulmittra13 @duttsanjay."

A Times of India report said that Sanjay will be filming with a bunch of talented child actors from Kashmir who have been roped in by the filmmaker to play suicide bombers in the war-torn country. Meanwhile, apart from 'Torbaaz', Sanjay is also working on a slate of other films like 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3', 'Panipat', 'Kalank' and 'Shamsher'.