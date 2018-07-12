हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanjay Dutt's sister Namrata Dutt watches 'Sanju' and couldn't connect with these characters

The film hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

New Delhi: Superstar Sanjay Dutt biopic 'Sanju' left many teary-eyed while others got a sneak-peek into his controversial life. Ranbir Kapoor played the titular role of Dutt on-screen and his performance has been lauded by one and sundry. In fact, all the supporting actors too have been showered with immense love for their act.

Sanju Baba's sister Namrata Dutt watched 'Sanju' and had a different observation. Although she liked the film and praised everyone's performance yet she found it hard to connect with Paresh Rawal's character. He played legendary late actor-politician and father Sunil Dutt in the film.

In an interview with Spotboye.com, Namrata said, "I can't see anyone portraying my father. He was special." Namrata added: "Not that I didn't like him. I didn't connect, but I'm not the audience. I'm Sunil Dutt's daughter."

When asked about Manisha Koirala's role, who played noted actress and mother Nargis in the film, she said, “She was okay too. Being Sunil Dutt and Nargis 'daughter, it's difficult to make judgments. If the audience connected with them, it's great."

She enjoyed Ranbir's act, saying, “Ranbir was very good and the film is entertaining.”

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do great at the Box Office.

