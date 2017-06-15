close
Sanjay Leela Bhansali worried about Deepika Padukone’s bold photo-shoot?

‘Padmavati’ has been in trouble over its content despite several clarifications and assurances from the filmmaker.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 10:37
Mumbai: Deepika Padukone recently did a bold photo-shoot for a magazine and even shared the images on Instagram.  She drew flak for wearing a revealing dress and trolls were quick enough to body shame her.

Deepika, however, ignored them all and responded by posting a similar photo to silence them. But there’s someone else who is reportedly worried about her recent photographs that have now gone viral.

According to a MissMalini.com report originally attributed to Deccan Chronicle, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not happy with her photo-shoot because he believes that it could have a negative impact on his upcoming film ‘Padmavati – in which she essays a historical character.

“Deepika is essaying the role of a historical character, a Rani in ‘Padmavati’ and to pose for steamy photoshoots right before the release of the film, is unacceptable to him . He feels the pictures could rub people the wrong way. After what has happened in the past, he just cannot afford to risk it all for the third time,” Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

For the uninitiated, ‘Padmavati’ has been in trouble over its content despite several clarifications and assurances from the filmmaker.

And the least SLB would want at this juncture is anymore trouble that will be counterproductive.

