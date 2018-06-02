हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
21st Shanghai International Film Festival

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat selected for the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival

The official Instagram handle of 'Padmaavat' shared that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been selected in the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). 

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' hit the silver screens in January this year, after facing immense protests. The movie was mired in controversies ever since its inception and the release of the film had to be deferred.

Ranveer Singh portrayed the role of Allaudin Khilji in the period-drama, Deepika Padukone essayed Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor played Maharawal Ratan Singh.

The moment it hit the box office, Padmaavat was a blockbuster hit. The film made over Rs 500 Crores worldwide and all actors received immense praises for their roles.

"The world continues to shower their love on #Padmaavat. We’re selected in the 21st Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).", shared the handle. 

Initially titled Padmavati, the film was scheduled for release on December 1 last year. But owing to nationwide protests by Rajput groups over its historical content, the makers decided to defer the film. Moreover, the Central Board of Film Certification too hadn’t issued the clearance certificate. It was only after seeking suggestions from a panel of experts that the Censor Board released a screening certificate. It had also suggested a few modifications and the same were duly incorporated by the makers.

'Padmaavat' was the third collaboration of Ranveer, Deepika and Bhansali. The trio had worked before in 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and 'Bajirao Mastani'. The movie was Shahid's first film with the trio. 

