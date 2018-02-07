Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' to release in Indore

Indore: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, which did not release in Madhya Pradesh over protests, will now hit the screens in Indore on Thursday amid high security.

The police will provide ample security to the cinema halls and their owners for the release of the movie, which was mired in controversy due to protests by Rajput outfits.

Indore police chief Harinarayanachari Mishra told IANS that cinema hall owners have demanded security to release Padmaavat peacefully.

Madhya Pradesh was one of the states where the movie did not release. Rajasthan and Gujarat were the other states where it didn`t see the light of the day.

Based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's poem Padmavat, the film features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

Shri Rajput Karni Sena, among other Rajput outfits, had been protesting over the movie over alleged "distortion of facts".