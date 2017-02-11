Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' will NEVER have any scene between Rani Padmini and Alauddin Khilji!

New Delhi: After a huge ruckus over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati', the team of the film took to its official Twitter handle and clarified over the alleged scene between the lead characters of Rani Padmini, also known as Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the movie.

The Team wrote: Repeating. There NEVER was and never will be any scene or dream or song between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji in #Padmavati

Repeating. There NEVER was and never will be any scene or dream or song between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji in #Padmavati — Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017

Repeating. #SanjayLeelaBhansali revers #RaniPadmavati and will NEVER do anything to hurt #Rajput sentiments. Do not believe otherwise

Repeating. #SanjayLeelaBhansali revers #RaniPadmavati and will NEVER do anything to hurt #Rajput sentiments. Do not believe otherwise — Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017

Anyone working on #Padmavati will confirm that there NEVER was any scene or dream between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji @ShobhaIyerSant

Anyone working on #Padmavati will confirm that there NEVER was any scene or dream between #RaniPadmavati and #AlauddinKhilji @ShobhaIyerSant — Padmavati (@RealPadmavati) February 10, 2017

While SLB was shooting his film in Jaigarh fort, Jaipur, he was attacked by Karni Sena, a local organisation alleging misrepresentation of historical facts in the film.

Bhansali was assaulted as pictures and videos of it went viral where it was seen that the prominent filmmaker was attacked and slapped by the so-called members of the Sena.

Following which the entire film fraternity had spoken in favour of the filmmaker vehemently condemning the attack. Several B-Town bigshots urged that stricter measures must be taken.

In 'Padmavati', Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the titular character of Rani Padmini whereas Ranveer Singh will play Alauddin Khilji. Also, Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Rawal Ratan Singh, playing Deepika's husband on-screen.