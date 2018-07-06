हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor gets his first Rs 200 cr film!

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. 

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor has finally tasted mega success with 'Sanju', a biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The film has smashed Box Office records and smoothly entered Rs 200 crore club in flat 7 days.

The film by Rajkumar Hirani has impressed one and sundry. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. This is Ranbir's first Rs 200 crore film and the figures are set to rise in the coming days.

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity has helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

