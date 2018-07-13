हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanju

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer inching closer to Rs 300 cr

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer inching closer to Rs 300 cr

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's mind-blowing performance in 'Sanju' has left the audience in awe of the actor. The biopic is based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The film has smashed Box Office records and is now inching closer to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

According to Boxoffice.com, the film by Rajkumar Hirani has earned Rs 6.25 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday respectively. The film has now raked in Rs 289.83 crore so far at the Box Office.

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

 

 

Tags:
Sanjusanju box officeRanbir KapoorRanbirsanju box office collectionsBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close