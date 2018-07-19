हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
sanju box office

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is on a money-making spree

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is on a money-making spree

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Sanju' has created a storm at the Box Office. The movie by Rajkumar Hirani has received a thunderous response from the critics and masses alike. The biopic is based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt and it has got a big thumbs up from the viewers.

Noted trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #Sanju is ROCK STEADY on its Third Weekdays, Film collected - ₹ 2.20 cr nett on 3rd Wednesday. Grand Total- ₹ 324.05 cr nett. ALL TIME BlOCKBUSTER

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

Tags:
sanju box officeSanju collectionsSanjay DuttRanbir Kapoorsanju box office collectionsBollywood

