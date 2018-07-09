हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer on a roll!

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt.

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor has got the biggest hit of his career with 'Sanju'. The biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt is on a roll at the Box Office. There is no stopping as the current figures suggest. It has earned over Rs 265 crore in the domestic market itself. 

Directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' presents the twists and turns witnessed by Dutt in his life journey. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. The film has impressed the critics and viewers alike. In fact, performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity has surely helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

