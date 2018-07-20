हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanju

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer rakes in huge moolah

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast.

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer rakes in huge moolah

New Delhi: What more could have Ranbir Kapoor asked for? His latest release 'Sanju' has raked in a huge moolah at the Box Office and earned a thunderous response from the viewers. The biopic by Rajkumar Hirani is based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt.

According to the figures shared by Bollywood Hungama, 'Sanju' has earned Rs 325.57 crore.

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

 

Tags:
Sanjusanju box office collectionsRanbir KapoorSanju collectionsBollywoodRajkumar Hirani

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close