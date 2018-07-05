हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sanju

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt avatar impresses all!

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. 

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s Dutt avatar impresses all!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor's powerful act in 'Sanju' has left all awestruck. The masses and classes are impressed by his wonderful portrayal of superstar Sanjay Dutt. Directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' is a biopic on the controversial life of Dutt. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote:

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. The film has impressed the critics and viewers alike. In fact, performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity will surely help the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

Tags:
Sanjusanju box officeRanbir KapoorSanjay DuttSanjay Dutt biopicBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close