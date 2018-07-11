हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor's magical run continues

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's latest release 'Sanju' has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. The film is raking in the huge moolah at the Box Office and the magic run continues. Directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' is a biopic on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt.

According to the figures shared by Boxofficeindia.com, 'Sanju' raked in Rs 9.25 crore on Monday and Rs 7.50 crore on Tuesday respectively. Therefore, the film has earned Rs 278.58 crore in 12 days reportedly.

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. The film has impressed the critics and viewers alike. In fact, performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity have helped the film do great at the Box Office.

