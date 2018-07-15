हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju collections

Sanju box office report: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses 300 Crore mark

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju' has crossed the 300 Crore mark at the Box Office. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role of Dutt who has been widely appreciated for displaying his superb acting skills in the movie. The film covers the life of Dutt in mainly three phases and has an ensemble star cast including Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal to name a few.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared that the film has crossed the 300 Crore mark at box office and is eyeing the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. He wrote, “Non-holiday... Non-festival release... #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark... Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK... Nett BOC... India biz... ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

In yet another tweet, Taran wrote, “#Sanju benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 ₹ 150 cr: Day 5 ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 ₹ 250 cr: Day 10 ₹ 300 cr: Day 16 India biz.”

Ranbir's hard work and massive transformation to look like the real-life Dutt has finally paid off. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity helped the film do even better. 

The film hit the screens on June 29, 2018. Besides Ranbir, the performance of every actor has been lauded in the film. 
'Sanju' is directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and is produced by Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

