Sanju Day 1 collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer emerges the biggest opener of 2018

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has emerged as the biggest opener of the year so far with minting over 30 Crores on Day 1. The film, which is a biopic of superstar Sanjay Dutt, released on June 29 and has received a thunderous response from the audience as well as the critics. Ranbir is currently basking in the success of the film and his performance has been widely praised. Ranbir played the titular role of Sanjay Dutt in the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day one collections of the film. He wrote, “Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz.”

Ever since the teaser of the film was out, 'Sanju' had been one of the most-awaited films of the year. Ranbir's stunning transformation had shocked us all and people couldn't wait to watch the film on silver screens. 

'Sanju' has stood up to the expectations which were quite high. 

Noted actor Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala essays the role of Nargis (Dutt's mother).

The movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The film narrates the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

