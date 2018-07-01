हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju Day 2 collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues glorious run at the Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' took the box office by storm on the first day of its release. Not just that, the film smashed many past records and became the biggest opener of 2018 by raking in more than Rs 30 crores on Day 1. The collections have almost doubled on the day 2 with total earnings going up to Rs 73.35 crores.

Sanju Day 2 collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues glorious run at the Box Office

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' took the box office by storm on the first day of its release. Not just that, the film smashed many past records and became the biggest opener of 2018 by raking in more than Rs 30 crores on Day 1. The collections have almost doubled on the day 2 with total earnings going up to Rs 73.35 crores.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total collections on Twitter. He wrote, "East. West. North. South... The REMARKABLE RUN continues pan India... #Sanju creates HAVOC on Day 2 [Sat]... Will cross ₹ 100 cr mark today [Sun; Day 3]... This one's a MONEY SPINNER, a LOTTERY... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr. Total: ₹ 73.35 cr. India biz."

In another tweet, Taran wrote, " The two Rs - Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor - are the biggest beneficiaries from #Sanju... Hirani has consolidated and cemented his status with yet another SMASH HIT... Ranbir needed a Hit, the massive BO numbers to bring him back and yes, he's back with a vengeance."

Helmed by director Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' has shattered the glass ceiling. 
Noted actor Paresh Rawal plays Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala essays the role of Nargis (Dutt's mother).

The movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.

The film narrates the tumultuous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorSanjuRajkumar Hiranisanju filmSanjay Dutt

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close