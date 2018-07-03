हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Sanju Day 4 Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt strikes gold!

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor has witnessed one of this biggest hits so far. 'Sanju' has given the much-needed boost to his career and has smashed several records in flat three days. Directed by maverick filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' is a biopic on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Day 4 figures. He wrote: “Non-holiday / working day... Reduced ticket rates on weekdays... Yet, #Sanju puts up a SPLENDID TOTAL on Day 4 [Mon]… This one is NOT going to slow down soon... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr. Total: ₹ 145.41 cr. India biz.”

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. The film has impressed the critics and viewers alike. In fact, performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity will surely help the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

