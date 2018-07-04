हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju

Sanju Day 5 Box Office collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues epic run!

New Delhi: Bollywood's blue-eyed boy, Ranbir Kapoor has tasted massive success with 'Sanju', a biopic based on the controversial life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The fil by Rajkumar Hirani has not only smashed several records at the Box Office but has also impressed the critics.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

Ranbir plays the titular role of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The actor has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. Performances of each and every actor in the film has been hailed.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The positive response and good word of mouth publicity will surely help the film do even better.

The film has hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

 

