Sanju: First teaser of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt to be out on April 24

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Sanju', a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, is one the most-awaited films of the year. The film, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 29, has got the fans excited ever since pictures of Ranbir Kapoor sporting Sanjay Dutt's looks from the film sets leaked online.

As per the industry buzz, the first teaser of the Dutt biopic will reportedly be released by the makers on April 24. Though the title of the film has not been revealed by the makers yet, it is believed that Hirani has decided to go ahead with 'Sanju'. Earlier, titles like 'Dutt', The Dutt', 'Dutt Biopic' were being considered for the film.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the film is expected to be dropped on May 8, and, there seems to be a special reason behind the unveiling of the trailer on this day.

Sanjay started his Bollywood career with 'Rocky' and the film was released on May 8. It is for this reason that the 58-year-old actor is very keen to release the trailer of his biopic on this date.

Released in 1981, 'Rocky' marked the Bollywood debut of Sanjay. The film was special for Sanjay in many ways as it was directed and produced by his father (late) Sunil Dutt. Also, the film was released in cinemas barely five days after Sanjay lost his mother Nargis Dutt due to cancer.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 'Sanju' also features an ensemble cast of Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Karishma Tanna. Actress Anushka Sharma will be seen in the role of a lawyer whereas veteran actress Tabu is expected to do a cameo in the film.

'Sanju' also stars Jim Sarbh and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. While Jim is expected to essay the role of Salman Khan, Boman will be seen as Sanjay Gupta in the movie.

As of now, Ranbir is currently busy filming his next 'Brahmastra' with Alia Bhatt. The film is being directed by Ayan Mukerji and will see Ranbir and Alia uniting on the big screen for the first time.