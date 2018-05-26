Sanju new poster out: Check out first glimpse of Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on Saturday revealed the look of Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt in a fresh poster of his upcoming film 'Sanju'. In the poster, Ranbir, who is essaying the role of Sanjay Dutt, appears to be terrified while there is visible worry on the face of Ranbir's on-screen father Paresh.

Hirani described the poster writing, "#sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him. #RanbirKapoor @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @SirPareshRawal."

Check out his post here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Sanju' will be released on May 30. The teaser has already piqued audience interest in the movie, which showcases the highs and lows during various phases of the actor's life.

Only recently, another poster of 'Sanju' was revealed by the maker in which Ranbir was seen sporting Sanjay's look from the time when the latter was in Yerwada Jail, Pune in 2013.

The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29 this year.