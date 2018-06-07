हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Sanju

Sanju new poster out: Dia Mirza pulls off Maanayata Dutt's simpleton avatar with grace

Sanju new poster out: Dia Mirza pulls off Maanayata Dutt&#039;s simpleton avatar with grace
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' is one of the most awaited releases of this year. With only weeks left before the film hits the theatres, the makers are ensuring to keep the excitement and curiosity about the film on high. 

After unveiling the poster of Sanjay's mother Nargis Dutt, the makers released a new poster on Wednesday featuring actress Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sanjay's wife. 

Director Rajkumar Hirani shared the poster on his Twitter handle, writing, "Dia Mirza enacts the part of Maanayata Dutt... New poster of #Sanju... Directed by Rajkumar Hirani... 29 June 2018 release." 

Check out the post here: 

In the poster, Dia looks convincing as Maanayata Dutt.

Earlier the director released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir from the biopic. All the posters have gained immense appreciation from the audience and critics alike for the striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt.

Moreover, several reports claimed that Hirani even revamped Sanjay's old house where he once lived with his parents. The house doesn't exist anymore but that did not Hirani from replicating Sanjay's childhood home. The filmmaker approached Sanjay's sister Priya Dutt who helped him with photos and videos of their ancestral Bandra home. 

"Rajkumar  Sir wanted to portray Sanjay's life right from childhood as is and hence we all got into recreating the entire set up for the house where Sanjay originally resided with his parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt. The set creation took about 25 days and once it was ready, the cast and crew including the visitors on the sets were shocked and amazed to see the exact replication of the original house," a source told a tabloid. 

'Sanju' is the brainchild of Hirani and has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29.

