Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor recreates 1993 arrest of Sanjay Dutt in new poster — Must see

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani on Saturday shared a fresh poster of his much-awaited film 'Sanju'. And needless to say, actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has stepped into superstar Sanjay Dutt's character for the biopic, has impressed us again!

In the poster, Ranbir is bearing an uncanny resemblance to that of Sanjay during the time of his arrest in Bombay blasts case.

"Sanju was first arrested in 1993. In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail. A recreation of that time. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi," Hirani wrote on Twitter.

Check out his post:

Sanju was first arrested in 1993. In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail. A recreation of that time. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/JOL2W3pQaO — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) May 12, 2018

Only recently, another poster of 'Sanju' was revealed by the maker in which Ranbir was seen sporting Sanjay's look from the time when the latter was in Yerwada Jail, Pune in 2013.

The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that in the teaser which was released a few days back, it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt. The teaser has received a positive response and now all eyes set for the big release.

The film will be hitting the screens on June 29 this year.