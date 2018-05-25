Sanju: Sonam Kapoor has a good laugh as she twists Ranbir Kapoor's arm in a new poster

Mumbai: The Saawariya Jodi of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor is back and how! The two actors who made their debut with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial in 2007, are all set to play lovers in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a film based on Sanjay Dutt.

Filmmaker Hirani took to Twitter to unveil a brand new poster for the film.

The trailer will be launched on May 30.

Meanwhile, the makers will introduce the characters played by the rest of the cast.

In the poster, we can see Sonam twisting Ranbir's right hand. The poster highlights the 'crazy romantic love life' of Sanju.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Here's how the makers have described the film on YouTube: "Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking “did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true. (sic)."

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

The much-awaited film will hit theatres on June 29, 2018.