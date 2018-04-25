हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanju teaser: Celebrities go gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's look and performance

The teaser of the much-awaited film was unveiled on Tuesday and it has left viewers in complete awe. 

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is back and how! The hunk of an actor has showcased his passion for his craft by pulling off a spell-binding performance as Sanju in the teaser for the Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The teaser of the much-awaited film was unveiled on Tuesday and it has left viewers in complete awe. Ranbir not only looks Sanjay Dutt but also behaves like one! The actor has absorbed Sanju's body language and dialogue delivery style.

It certainly wouldn't have been an easy role to play given the fact that the film's narrative spans over 3 decades and Ranbir has had to sport over 6 different looks.

The film fraternity has gone gaga over the teaser and Ranbir's act in it.

Here's taking  a look at some of the mind-blowing reactions:

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Here's how the makers have described the film on YouTube: "Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking “did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true. (sic)."

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.

