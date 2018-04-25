Sanju teaser: Celebrities go gaga over Ranbir Kapoor's look and performance

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is back and how! The hunk of an actor has showcased his passion for his craft by pulling off a spell-binding performance as Sanju in the teaser for the Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The teaser of the much-awaited film was unveiled on Tuesday and it has left viewers in complete awe. Ranbir not only looks Sanjay Dutt but also behaves like one! The actor has absorbed Sanju's body language and dialogue delivery style.

It certainly wouldn't have been an easy role to play given the fact that the film's narrative spans over 3 decades and Ranbir has had to sport over 6 different looks.

The film fraternity has gone gaga over the teaser and Ranbir's act in it.

Here's taking a look at some of the mind-blowing reactions:

I am overwhelmed , shocked , stunned . Raju Hirani saheb Your teaser of “ Sanju “ is nothing short of a miracle . Hats off !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 24 April 2018

This is unbelievable!! Only Respects to all..!! Amazing work sir!! #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/gthdaVTbst — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) 24 April 2018

Being a @duttsanjay fan since childhood..this gave me goose bumps..hats off to you @RajkumarHirani sir..n Ranbir..ur outstanding..wish u all lots of success!! #SANJU https://t.co/cZRMkpaQQS — Nikitin Dheer (@nikitindheer) 24 April 2018

Saw the teaser of #Sanju -MIND BLOWING .. awaiting this biopic from @RajkumarHirani the best director in India. I was told Ranbir Kapoor stars in this film.... but I didn’t see him!!! कहाँ था रणबीर ???? — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) 24 April 2018

The most revered director of our time with the most gifted actor of our time. #Sanju https://t.co/ijheb34kAO — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) 24 April 2018

Omg the teaser of ‘Sanju’ so intriguing! Can’t wait to watch!!! #SanjayDutt #RanbirKapoor — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) 24 April 2018

Like I always believed - Ranbir Kapoor’s time will come back. Well it Has & HOW!! #Sanju Teaser is just phenomenal & it clearly shows the hard work put in from RK’s end to embody Sanjay Dutt completely!! No words are enough kudos to Raju Sir too! @RajkumarHirani — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) 24 April 2018

All favourites a part of one film! Looking forward to #Sanju ! Looks like a masterpiece @RajkumarHirani & already confusing u with the real @duttsanjay , #RanbirKapoor https://t.co/tVVUsP3Yyl — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) 24 April 2018

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

Also starring Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh, the film will narrate the tumulous life of Dutt until his release from the Yerwada Jail in Pune a few years back.

Here's how the makers have described the film on YouTube: "Few lives in our times are as dramatic and enigmatic as the saga of Sanjay Dutt. Coming from a family of cinema legends, he himself became a film star, and then saw dizzying heights and darkest depths: adulation of diehard fans, unending battles with various addictions, brushes with the underworld, prison terms, loss of loved ones, and the haunting speculation that he might or might not be a terrorist.

Sanju is in turns a hilarious and heartbreaking exploration of one man’s battle against his own wild self and the formidable external forces trying to crush him. It depicts the journey of a man through everything that life can throw at him. Some true stories leave you thinking “did this really happen?” This is one such unbelievable story that happens to be true. (sic)."

The film has been produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios.