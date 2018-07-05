हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranbir Kapoor

Sanju to become Ranbir Kapoor's first film to enter 200cr club

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor`s latest release `Sanju` is all set to become his first film to enter the coveted 200-crore club.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic, according to film critic Taran Adarsh, is expected to cross a whopping Rs. 200 crore today.

"#Sanju is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross Rs. 200 cr today [Thu]... Will be Ranbir`s first film in Rs.200 cr Club... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr. Total: Rs. 186.41 cr. India biz.," he tweeted.

Sanju - which hit the big screens on June 29 - rocked the Box Office by earning a whopping Rs 120.06 crore on the opening weekend.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, `Sanju` stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles.The much-awaited biopic released on June 29. 

 

Tags:
Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor in SanjuRanbir Kapoor as SanjuSanju Box Office collectionSanju Box Office reportSanjay Dutt

